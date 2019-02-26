Mom’s reaction to Drag Queen Story Hour

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Protesters and supporters rallied outside the North Park Library as a man dressed as a woman read to children inside.
We spoke Monday with a woman who took her five-year-old daughter to the story hour, and who is a drag performer herself.
She says she dresses as a woman so there is no cross dressing. But, she says either way, it’s all the same.
“We do it for fun. We’re performers. It’s just like I do theater. It’s just that when I dress up as Mowana or Wonder Woman for an event. It’s the same thing. I put on a wig. I put on make-up. I put on a costume and I pretend to be something else. It’s not that deep. There is no agenda," said Sidney Shripka.
City Councilman, Justin Elpers was among the protesters, not because of the program itself, but because of how it was paid for.
He held a sign outside the event demanding that the Evansville Public Library Board be replaced.
He says he’s getting messages threatening violence, so he’s filed a police report.
