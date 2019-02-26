Mesker Park Zoo seeking CVB donation for penguin exhibit

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo is continuing its fundraising efforts to bring penguins to Evansville. Now, the zoo is asking the Convention and Visitors Bureau for a $750,000 donation.
“It’s an entirely appropriate use of the funds,” says CVB Executive Director Joe Taylor.
That donation would get construction started on the zoo’s Humboldt penguin exhibit later this year. The Penguins of Patagonia exhibit is expected to cost between about $6.5 million and $7 million.
The Penguins of Patagonia exhibit is expected to be built just to the left when you enter the zoo. The City of Evansville owns the zoo and has committed to fund about half of the cost of the penguin exhibit.
Fundraising dollars will pay for the rest. The zoo is the second largest tourist attraction in Evansville behind the Tropicana Casino.
CVB is dedicated to the city’s tourism. That donation would come out of the CVB’s capital fund, which is designed to provide funding to build things that will draw visitors.
“There were more than 1,000 different zip codes that visitors bring to our community, so when they come to our community, they stay in our hotels. They eat in our restaurants. They go to other attractions. They fill up gas tanks with gasoline, so visitors are spending, making those investments all throughout our community. It’s not just buying an admission ticket to the zoo. It’s fueling our economy,” says Taylor.
Penguins of Patagonia is not expected to open until 2021, but if the CVB donates that $750,000, construction could continue with a groundbreaking later this year. The CVB Board will talk about the donation and make a decision in a couple of months.
“You’ll be able to see them swimming, diving, eating fish. We’ll actually have an element where we’ll be able to hand feed penguins,” says Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden Executive Director Erik Beck.
“We need to grow and change and keep up with the times, and if you’ve come here within the last couple of years, we need to give you motivations and incentives to come back, and a new penguin exhibit would be one of those motivations, something that’s new and different that would bring families here again and again,” says Taylor.
“This being another huge, major addition to the zoo with animals on the large scale, having them on board as a partner would be a real benefit not only to the zoo, the community, but also tourism to bring people in,” says Beck
“It is the kind of quality of life project that the Convention & Visitors Bureau supports," says Taylor.
