Local coffee shop honors Rami Malek

Local coffee shop honors Rami Malek
By Matthew DeVault | February 26, 2019 at 5:11 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:11 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Honeymoon Coffee is honoring the Oscar winning UE grad, Rami Malek.

Honeymoon Coffee owners Zac and Jessica Parsons came up with a drink to honor him with a little Hollywood flair.

The drink comes complete with a popcorn syrup.

“When something affiliated with your community or neighborhood happens, and you’re in a position to do something creative to honor that...we just feel happy to be in a place where we can honor excellence like that, so we’re happy," said Zac Parsons, Co-owner of the coffee shop.

Malek will get a permanent spot on the menu.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.