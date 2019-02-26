Lil’ Piggies Child Care closes after owner’s husband arrested on child molesting charge

The alleged abuse happened at a daycare at Johnston’s home.
By Jared Goffinet | February 26, 2019 at 10:23 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 10:47 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The daycare facility has closed several days after the owner’s husband was arrested on child molesting charges.

According to FSSA Deputy director Marni Lemons, Lil’ Piggies Child Care voluntarily closed and is no longer listed on the state’s provider map. Marni says a DCS inspector saw a “closed permanently,” sign on the facility’s door during the inspection on Friday.

Marni also tells us a verbal confirmation stating Lil’ Piggies was closed for good was given as well.

Gregory Johnston, 38-years-old, was arrested last week after a child was interviewed by detectives at Holly’s House. The affidavit says Johnston was able to have access to the kid because Johnston’s wife was the owner of “Lil’ Piggies.”

Johnston, who is now out of jail on a $15,000 bond, is scheduled to be in court for an initial hearing on Wednesday.

