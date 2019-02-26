Founding member of Jamaican bobsled team brings inspirational message to DCHS students

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - From the Olympic stage to a high school gym, bringing a message of encouragement and self belief.
Students at Daviess County High School had a special visitor stop by Tuesday morning.
Devon Hill is one of the founding members of the Jamaican bobsled team from the 1988 Winter Olympics.
It might sound familiar, the team inspired the movie “Cool Runnings.”
Harris now speaks to students about the importance in dreaming big and fighting through adversity.
He says that he hopes his experience can inspire young students.
“One of the highlights, you know whenever I do talk to kids is for them to come up later on and tell me, not so much how impressed they were, but how much of an impression I’ve had on them and how much I’ve inspired them," Harris said." I mean if I just get that one story, it makes the trip more than worth wild.”>
Harris is also an author. He’s written two books about his experience growing up and competing in the Olympics.
