Former McLean Co. teacher sentenced to 1 yr for rape

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Former McLean Co. teacher has been sentenced to a year in jail.
Benjamin Ross Woodburn was sentenced to one year on a rape charge and one year on a charge of Unlawful Transaction With A Minor. They will run concurrent for a total of one year.
Authorities say Woodburn committed third-degree rape while being in a position of authority or special trust engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor.
They say he also provided alcohol.
Woodburn was listed as an agriculture teacher at McLean Co. High School.
