Former McLean Co. teacher sentenced to 1 yr for rape
Benjamin Ross Woodburn (Source: Facebook)
By Jill Lyman | February 26, 2019 at 1:53 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 1:53 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Former McLean Co. teacher has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Benjamin Ross Woodburn was sentenced to one year on a rape charge and one year on a charge of Unlawful Transaction With A Minor. They will run concurrent for a total of one year.

Authorities say Woodburn committed third-degree rape while being in a position of authority or special trust engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor.

They say he also provided alcohol.

Woodburn was listed as an agriculture teacher at McLean Co. High School.

