EVSC meeting: new human trafficking training, sex-ed policy updated

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - All Indiana public schools are now making strides to combat a growing problem in the U.S. Human Trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide, and it’s a crime seen in the Hoosier state.
In 2018 alone, Albion Fellows Bacon Center of Evansville reported it dealt with 28 local human trafficking (HT) cases.
Indiana’s new law is designed to combat HT in children and teens. It mandates that all school corporations and accredited nonpublic schools to require employees who have direct contact with children to complete HT training.
The format of the training will include how to talk about the warning signs and how to spot HT.
EVSC leaders said they’re planning to add one additional hour to its already existing child and neglect courses in order to cover the topic.
Local Republican State Rep Wendy McNamara co-authored the bill last year after seeing a need for it throughout the state, according to Rick Cameron, Chief of Staff for the EVSC.
“The human trafficking is kind of a new part that’s pretty horrible of a situation that’s happening," said school board member Andrew Gaurino during Monday’s meeting. "This is a new part of our policy that we haven’t had before.”
The board also discussed a new policy covering reproductive health and sex education classes. The board approved schools to start notifying parents before their child is entered in to these courses.
Under the new policy, EVSC parents will now have the ability to opt-out their child from sex-education classes.
