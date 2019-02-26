EPD raising money for a new bomb detection K9

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is raising money for a new bomb detection K9.
One of their dogs recently retired.
These dogs help scan areas where safety is a primary concern like a presidential visit.
These dogs go through many hours of training but the payoff makes it worth it to have on staff.
“That’s part of the testing. That’s why they’re so expensive. We get imported dogs, they’re imported from Europe mostly, all over Europe and throughout all different countries. It’s very hard to find one and a good one. Sometimes we go up and we’ll look at 18 dogs and select one," said Jason Thomas of the Evansville Police Department.
The EPD currently has eight dual purpose K9 teams on staff.
