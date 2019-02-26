EPD: Dad transports several baggies of meth in car with young son

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A traffic stop has led to the arrest of a man on meth dealing and child neglect charges.
Jason Poole was booked into jail late Monday morning.
Police say they pulled him over at the Circle K on N. Fulton Ave. for speeding on the Lloyd.
They say Poole handed the officer an ID card and told him he did not have a valid license.
The officer says Poole’s four-year-old son was in the car.
During a search, police say they found a dozen baggies of drugs in the center console. Most of them were inside a “hide-a-can” shaving cream can.
Police say one of the baggies was marijuana, but the rest were meth ranging in weight from 2.8 grams to 4.3 grams each.
They say there was also a duffel bag with two glass pieces used to smoke drugs, another baggie with a small amount of meth, more empty baggies, and a digital scale.
Police say Poole told them he brought the drugs here from Texas.
They say a DCS worker took custody of the child.
Officers say Poole has a prior meth dealing conviction in Posey County.
