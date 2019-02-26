Eagles sail through Lakers with DH sweep

Junior left-hander Paul Perez (Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela) recorded his second save of the season after getting the final out and getting the Eagles out of a bases loaded, two out jam in the ninth. Senior right-hander Dalton Lewis (Parker, Colorado) followed Gossman to the mound and pitched a flawless eighth inning before giving way to junior right-hander Jacob Bowles (Mt Washington, Indiana), who got the first two outs in the ninth prior to the Lakers loading the bases.