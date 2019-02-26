Eagles close regular season play at UIS, McKendree

• PAC Fast Facts. –USI opened the PAC with a 67-57 loss to Saint Joseph’s College in 1980-81. –The Eagles’ 100th game at the PAC was a 77-72 win over Kentucky Wesleyan to end the 1987-88 season. –USI’s 100th victory at the PAC was a 97-74 win over IUPU-Fort Wayne in that same season. –USI evened its all-time record at the PAC to 106-106 with an 82-70 win over Delta State on December 15, 1996. The Eagles have not been under .500 since. –The Eagles have not had a losing season at the PAC since the 1991-92 campaign, going 299-98 since the 1992-93 campaign. –USI has had three perfect seasons (1996-97, 2000-01, 2017-18) and five perfect regular seasons (1997-98, 2009-10) at the PAC. –USI’s longest home winning streak at the PAC is 33 games (1996-98). The Eagles second-longest home winning streak was 28 games (2017-18), while the third longest streak was 23 games (2000-02).