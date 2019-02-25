2 donkeys found dead five miles south of where 6 llamas were killed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services says two donkeys were found dead over the weekend.
LMAS was called to the 6200 block of Fegenbush Lane on Sunday after an owner reported her two donkeys had been killed.
The attack happened five miles south of where six llamas were killed on Schuff Lane.
Right now, it’s unclear if the two attacks are related.
Nann Williamson was the owner of the donkeys. She said she got them 20 years ago. Williamson got Guido, her first donkey, to protect her horse and later got a second donkey, Hody, to be a friend to Guido.
“When I saw Hody over there and found Guido over here I just couldn’t believe it,” Williamson said.
On Sunday, she said she went looking for them and found they had been killed and devoured.
She said her horses and donkeys have encountered attacks over the years, but nothing like what Hody and Guido experienced.
“It took several to take them down and they might have run Hody to death,” Williamson said. “Poor Guido may have just stood there and took it, thinking they was playing.”
LMAS said it appears the donkeys may have been killed for food -- a big difference from last week’s llama attack on Schuff Lane.
“It’s kind of really sad that they would protect the foe from cayotes, but we don’t know if these are coyotes or domestic dogs,” Williamson said. ”It’s very depressing.”
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and LMAS responded to investigate. LMAS plans to provide more details on both cases on Tuesday.
