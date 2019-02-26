Court date set in Evansville child molesting case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A court date is set for an Evansville man accused of molesting a young boy.
38-year-old Gregory Johnston was put in the Vanderburgh County jail late last week.
The alleged abuse happened at a daycare at Johnston’s home.
A search on the state website shows Lil’ Piggies Child Care, LLC has no complaints against them. It does show an inspection was made in the days after the arrest but had no violations.
Neighbors tells 14 News a daycare sign has been removed from the Crystal Court home in Evansville. This is where owner June Johnston ran “Lil’ Piggies.”
It is her husband, Gregory Johnston, who is now facing child molesting charges.
Several videos posted to the daycare’s Facebook page show frequent interaction between Johnston and children.
"Being directly involved with the daycare like that, there’s some prior background screening that he would’ve gone through to be associated with that facility. There was nothing in his history that was a red flag,” Evansville Police Sgt. Jason Cullum explained.
On Friday, we first told you about his arrest that happened around 11:30 Thursday night.
According to the arrest affidavit, the charges came after the boy gave graphic details at Holly’s House.
“As bad as these allegations are, and the things he’s alleged to have done are horrific. Until he’s convicted, it’s a lot more difficult to put any type of restrictions on him on where he can and can’t be,” Sgt. Cullum said.
14 News crews knocked on the daycare’s door Monday and called two listed phone numbers but none of our efforts were answered.
Police believe the abuse happened while the wife was away from the home, and say Johnston is the only one facing charges.
If parents suspect their child may also be a victim, police encourage them to be careful during those discussions.
“Don’t list a series of things you’ve heard of happened. You need to watch your child’s behavior. Are they changing how they’re doing things? Are they interacting with male family members differently? Things like that. Then, you can go from there. But you don’t ever want to put a child in a position where they have to confirm or deny specific events,” Sgt. Cullum added.
Johnston is currently out of jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday for an initial hearing.
