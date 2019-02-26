Bright Skies & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and warmer with temps climbing into the mid-50’s behind southerly winds.
The warmer and drier weather will continue into Wednesday with above normal temperatures in the upper 50′s, but clouds thicken up late in the day. Rain chances increase Thursday but high temps will drop into the lower 40’s.
Scattered showers will continue into Friday, and we may even get a few rumbles of thunder. As that system moves out, temperatures will drop, and we may see a brief change over to snow early Saturday morning. Next weekend looks mostly dry but much colder with highs in the mid-30′s Saturday and upper 20′s Sunday.
