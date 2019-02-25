USI’s Wilkinson Second-Team All-GLVC at Men’s T&F Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - Led by second team All-GLVC honoree sophomore Grady Wilkinson (Mt Carmel, Illinois), the University of Southern Indiana men’s track and field team finished eighth at the GLVC Championships over the weekend.
SPRINTS
Freshman Gavin Jacobs (Plainfield, Indiana) and sophomore Trey Slaughter (Newburgh, Indiana) were the only two Screaming Eagles to compete in the sprinting events. Jacobs finished 17th in the 200m dash with a time of 23.45 seconds. Slaughter finished the 60m hurdles with a season best 8.81 run for 11th-place.
MID-DISTANCE
USI was able to place three in the 800m towards the overall score after junior Darius Payne(Louisville, Kentucky) finished fourth with a time of 1:56.53. Sophomore Arie Macias (Godfrey, Illinois) was just behind in seventh 1:59.09 and freshman Tyler Garrett (Martinsville, Indiana) was eighth in 1:59.23. Freshman Jacob Wisniewski (Bloomington, Indiana) gained more points for USI in the mile after a sixth-place performance, crossing the line in 4:26.85.
DISTANCE
Wilkinson led both distance races for the Eagles, scoring in both events as well. First, in the 3000m, Wilkinson crossed the line in sixth with a time of 8:54.98. The day before in the 5000m, Wilkinson was able to garner a second-place finish for the only All-GLVC second team honor over the two-day event, stopping the clock in 15:19.04.
RELAYS
The 4x400m relay team of Garrett, Macias, Payne, and junior DeMontrae Lapsley (Indianapolis, Indiana) was able to notch in one point for the Eagles with an eighth-place finish in 3:31.51.
FIELD EVENTS
Sophomore Tyrell Nickelson (English, Indiana) leapt to a height of 6′0.5″ in the high jump with sophomore Quinton Gogel (Huntingburg, Indiana) tossing a distance of 40′6.25″ in the shot put. Lastly, Gogel threw a mark in the weight throw of 35′10″.
TEAM SCORES
USI finished tied for eighth with 23 points out of 11 teams scored. Host Indianapolis won the conference championship with 163 points. McKendree, Missouri S&T, Lewis, and Bellarmine finished second through fifth, respectively.
NEXT CHALLENGE
The Eagles will open the outdoor season on March 22-23 in Nashville, Tennessee on the campus of Vanderbilt for the Black & Gold Invitational.
