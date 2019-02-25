USI’s Brown Breaks Record Again at GLVC Women’s T&F Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - Freshman Sheniya Brown(Indianapolis, Indiana) broke her own school record for the third time this season in the 60m as USI finished 10th at the GLVC Championships over the weekend.
SPRINTS
Brown finished third overall in the 60m with a new school record time of 7.74, six-tenths of a second faster than her previous school record and personal best. Freshman Julia LeBlanc (Mooresville, Indiana) posted a time of 27.15 seconds in the 200m dash as well to round out the sprinting events for USI.
MID-DISTANCE
Freshman Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) led the way for the Eagles in the 800m run with a time of 2:26.42 for 10th-place. Senior Sarah Hamilton (Chandler, Indiana) crossed the line in eighth in the mile run for a single point for the Eagles in 5:23.86.
DISTANCE
Junior Ashley Lawhorn (Frankfort, Kentucky) was the first USI finisher in the 3000m as she finished fifth overall in 10:27.89. Sophomore Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) followed suite in eighth in 10:37.37 before securing another eighth-place performance in the 5000m in 18:35.82.
FIELD EVENTS
Sophomore Ralen Campbell (Indianapolis, Indiana) leapt a distance of 14′11.50″ in the long jump while freshman Amy McGahey (Robinson, Illinois) marked a distance of 33′3.25″ in the triple jump.
RELAYS
The 4x400m relay team of LeBlanc, freshman Sarah Lonneman (Terre Haute, Indiana), freshman Franchesca Laurencio (Harrisburg, Illinois), and freshman Chessa Mitchell (Indianapolis, Indiana) were able to secure a point for USI in eighth with a time of 4:23.61.
TEAM SCORING
USI finished 10th overall with 14 points. Lewis won the meet with 168.5 points while host Indianapolis was second in 167. Bellarmine, Missouri S&T, and McKendree finished third through fifth, respectively.
NEXT CHALLENGE
The Eagles will open the outdoor season on March 22-23 in Nashville, Tennessee on the campus of Vanderbilt for the Black & Gold Invitational.
