Program at Henderson Co. Jail allows inmates to help harvest fertilizer

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A program at the Henderson County Jail is helping save you money on expensive fertilizer for gardens.
Inmates are helping harvest the fertilizer.
It’s part of the gardening program. Inmates get the chance to work on a worm farm, which benefits tax payers.
The worm farm is in a large garden that has proven beneficial for the inmates.
“We take great pride in our gardens. We try to teach these guys if you’re gonna do it right, do it right the first time and take pride in it. Most people that come by and sees our garden, they can see why," said Captain Joseph Dunan of the Henderson County Detention Center.
This is the third summer for the fertilizer harvest.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.