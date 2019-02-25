Perry Co. man killed in WWII returning to Tri-State

PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) - A Perry County man will be laid to rest back home in Troy.
Records show Private First Class Clifford M. Mills was born in 1914 and enlisted in the Army in 1942.
Mills served in World War II with the 82nd Airborne Division, 319th Field Artillery Battalion.
In September 1944, he was part of Operation Market Garden, the invasion of the German-occupied Netherlands.
On September 18, 1944, Mills was reported missing in action in the vicinity of Wyler and Zyfflich, Germany.
In January 2019, his remains were identified.
Mills’ name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, an American Battle Monuments Commission site, along with others who are missing from WWII.
A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Officials say his funeral is set for March 30. We’ll keep you updated on details.
