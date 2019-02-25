Only on 14 News: Survivor’s Story of Abuse

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - “Several voices lifting as one can make a mighty chorus that sings a mighty song,” says priest abuse survivor Norbert Krapf.
It is a story of survival. A man is telling his story of keeping a secret for years after he says he was abused by a priest in the tri-state.
That man says he was abused by Othmar Schroeder at Jasper’s Holy Family Church. We first reported Friday that Schroeder was on the list of credibly accused priests released by the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.
He had 18 allegations against him. On Monday, we talked with one survivor of Schroeder’s alleged abuse.
Krapf grew up in Jasper and now lives in Indianapolis. He is an English professor, author, and Indiana Poet Laureate, but perhaps the most defining moments in his life are rooted in of his middle school years when he says he was sexually abused by his priest.
“It makes it hard to be a good Catholic after that. There was a 20 year period where I almost couldn’t go into a church,” says Krapf.
Krapf says he was 11 years old when his priest Othmar Schroeder first molested him. He says the abuse lasted for two years.
His silence lasted for 50 years.
“I had an attitude that I didn’t want to let it ruin my life,” says Krapf.
He went on to get his degree, teach, get married, and have a family.
“After publishing for 35 years, I felt an obligation to speak for my fellow survivors,” says Krapf.
He drafted 325 poems in a year that later became the collection “Catholic Boy Blues.” Some of those poems he even wrote from Schroeder’s point of view.
“It contributed a lot to my healing to think of it from his point of view to not just turn him into a complete monster but to try to wonder why did he do this? What made him do something like that? And how did he live with it?” says Krapf.
Krapf also wrote about it in "Shrinking the Monster."
“It was waiting to come up. It needed to come up. And it was very therapeutic and very helpful for me. And I’m happy to say it helped a lot of other people apparently who wrote to me and told me. One woman wrote to me and said thank you for giving me the language to talk about my abuse. Very moving. Very touching,” says Krapf.
Krapf says his abuse happened at Jasper’s Holy Family Church in the 1950′s.
“I was not nearly the only the only person who was abused by our pastor,” says Krapf.
The Diocese lists 18 credible allegations.
“That’s not even nearly half of it... I think it was closer to 50 all together,” says Krapf.
Krapft says he has talked to several survivors since publishing his book in 2016. Schroeder died in 1988 before abuse was reported.
In 1996, Bishop Gettlefinger said he knew of the allegations but later learned of the scope. Krapf says Gettlefinger was very supportive of him.
On Monday, we reached out to the Diocese of Evansville with a few questions. In an email, Director of Communications Tim Lilley tells us there are no plans to release when and where alleged incidents of sex abuse happened.
He also says the list will be updated if any new credible allegations arise. Anyone with an allegation should report them to law enforcement.
