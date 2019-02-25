Neighborhood Watch: OPD looking for man involved in theft

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft involving the man shown below.
Owensboro Police Department said he was driving a blue mustang.
If you recognize this man, call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
--------------------------------------
Police say an Evansville woman involved in a hit and run was more than four times the legal limit for alcohol.
Police say they pulled over 55-year-old Sherry Lynn Browder over just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
Officers say she didn’t have her headlights on, ran over a curb and went northbound in the southbound lanes of Burkhardt for a short time.
Police say her blood level was .33. Police say she was also a suspect in an earlier accident at Green River and Morgan Avenue.
Browder is facing several charges, including driving under the influence and intimidation.
