Neighborhood Watch: OPD looking for man involved in theft
By Randy Moore | February 25, 2019 at 3:21 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 3:23 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft involving the man shown below.

Owensboro Police Department said he was driving a blue mustang.

If you recognize this man, call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Police say an Evansville woman involved in a hit and run was more than four times the legal limit for alcohol.

Police say they pulled over 55-year-old Sherry Lynn Browder over just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say she didn’t have her headlights on, ran over a curb and went northbound in the southbound lanes of Burkhardt for a short time.

Police say her blood level was .33. Police say she was also a suspect in an earlier accident at Green River and Morgan Avenue.

Browder is facing several charges, including driving under the influence and intimidation.

