Lockhart’s Complete Game Leads Aces Softball Past Creighton

Creighton (5-7) picked up two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the third, but Evansville countered in the fifth. McLean singled to lead off the frame before advancing to second on a Mea Adams sacrifice. Another Bluejay error helped McLean give the lead back to the Aces. In the seventh, UE added an insurance run when Gould came home on the fifth Creighton error of the day.