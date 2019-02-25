Lockhart’s Complete Game Leads Aces Softball Past Creighton

CARBONDALE, IL (WFIE) - Eryn Gould notched two hits and scored twice while Emily Lockhart tossed another complete game to lead the University of Evansville softball team to a 4-2 win over Creighton on Sunday morning.
Evansville (6-6) picked up four hits on the day with Gould notching two. Katie McLean and Mackenzie McFeron had the other two. Lockhart went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four.
The Purple Aces scored single runs in both the first and second inning. Gould hit a leadoff double to begin the game and would score when Bailee Bostic reached on an error. In the second, McFeron drew a 1-out walk before working her magic on the basepaths. She stole second base before moving to third on a passed ball. Gould reached on an error, allowing McFeron to add to the lead, making it a 2-0 game.
Creighton (5-7) picked up two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the third, but Evansville countered in the fifth. McLean singled to lead off the frame before advancing to second on a Mea Adams sacrifice. Another Bluejay error helped McLean give the lead back to the Aces. In the seventh, UE added an insurance run when Gould came home on the fifth Creighton error of the day.
Lockhart was able to finish it off from there, picking up her third victory of the season.
Next weekend, the Aces head to Birmingham, Alabama for a tournament hosted by Samford. The Aces will take on Western Kentucky, Houston Baptist, Jackson State and Samford in the tournament.
