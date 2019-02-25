Lady Aces Done in by Hot-Shooting Panthers

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (WFIE) - Done in by a strong shooting performance from the Panthers, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team dropped the finale of its Iowa road trip, 95-46, to UNI on Sunday afternoon in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Pacing Evansville, senior Kerri Gasper finished with 14-points, four rebounds, and four assists, recording her 15th double-figure scoring performance of the season. Freshman Anna Newman added nine points for the Aces in 23 minutes of action. For the Panthers, five players finished in double-figures, led by Nicole Kroeger, who tallied 22 points. In the game, UNI shot 56.9% (33-58) from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc, hitting 15 three-pointers.
The Panthers took a 14-4 lead just past the midway point of the first quarter, but Evansville pushed back within six at 16-10 with 2:26 left in the period. Over the final two-and-a-half minutes of the opening quarter, UNI went on a 7-3 run, giving the Panthers a 23-13 lead at the end of the quarter. UNI’s lead grew to 16 at 35-19 with 5:40 remaining in the half, forcing an Evansville timeout. Out of the timeout, the Panthers built their advantage as high as 26, taking a 46-22 lead to the half.
Opening the second half, the Aces cut its deficit to 22 with a basket by Brooke Bishop to start the third quarter. UNI followed by out-scoring Evansville, 27-9, over the remainder of the quarter, giving the Panthers a 73-33 lead following the third period. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers hit three more triples as UNI captured the 95-46 win.
Evansville closes out its road slate on Friday, February 29 with a trip to take on Indiana State at 6:00 p.m. CT in Terre Haute, Ind.
