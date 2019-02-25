KHSAA Region Tournaments Begin Monday

WESTERN KY (WFIE) - The high school basketball postseason cranks up big-time, starting Monday, with the region tourneys, in Kentucky. Here’s the boys and girls region pairings of local interest, in the 2nd and 3rd regions, which include all of our western Kentucky schools we cover.
BOYS 2ND REGION AT MADISONVILLE
Monday, Feb. 25: University Heights Academy vs. Crittenden Co.--6:00
Monday, Feb. 25: Union County vs. Caldwell--7:30
Tuesday, Feb. 26: Henderson Co. vs. Lyon County--6:00
Tuesday, Feb. 26: Christian County at Madisonville--7:30
BOYS 3RD REGION AT OWENSBORO SPORTSCENTER
Monday, Feb. 25: Breckinridge Co. vs. Ohio Co.--6:00
Monday, Feb. 25: Grayson Co. vs. Owensboro Catholic--7:45
Tuesday, Feb. 26: Owensboro vs. Meade Co.--6:00
Tuesday, Feb. 26: Muhlenberg Co. vs. Edmonson Co.--7:45
GIRLS 2ND REGION AT CRITTENDEN CO.
Wednesday, Feb. 27: Henderson vs. Trigg Co.--6:00
Wednesday, Feb. 27: Madisonville vs. Hopkinsville--7:30
Thursday, Feb. 28: Christian Co. vs. Lyon Co.--6:00
Thursday, Feb. 28: Webster County vs. Caldwell County--7:30
GIRLS 3RD REGION AT OWENSBORO SPORTSCENTER
Wednesday, Feb. 27: Whitesville Trinity vs. Breck County--6:00
Wednesday, Feb. 27: Owensboro Catholic vs. McLean Co.--7:45
Thursday, Feb. 28: Muhlenberg vs. Meade--6:00
Thursday, Feb. 28: Apollo vs. Edmonson Co.--7:45
The KHSAA BOYS State Sweet 16 Tournament begins March 6, at Rupp Arena.
The KHSAA GIRLS State Sweet 16 Tournament begins March 13, at Rupp Arena.
