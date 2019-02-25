Hundreds attend UE Oscars watch party in support of Rami Malek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The excitment has been building all night at the University of Evansville, as the community waited to hear the results of the Oscars.
The Oscars are special this year for our community because UE graduate Rami Malek is up for best actor in his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Alumni, faculty, and current students were all into the same room raising money for the theater department while supporting their most recent success story.
They cheered Rami on as he received his Golden Globe and now they are cheering him on for the Oscars.
Win or lose, Rami Malek has brought a certain kind of hope the UE community.
