Henderson Co. Middle School students selected for Disney World trip

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - It’s the trip of a lifetime for some Henderson County Middle School students.
Four winners were revealed at North Middle School on Monday They will be spending a week at Disney World in the “Cops Connecting With Kids” program.
These students will be going along with the Evansville Police Department.
This is the first year Henderson students will be going.
“That’s what we’re really excited about is the students to have those connections with the police officers and to see them as normal people who like to have fun and do the same things they do and hopefully keep those relationships for a long time,” explains Amanda Curlin, North Middle School Youth Service Center Coordinator.
There’s still another group from Henderson to be announced. South Middle Shool students will be revealed on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.