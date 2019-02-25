Evansville woman accused of selling meth

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested on Friday after authorities received information that she was dealing meth from her apartment.
This comes after the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Squad started an investigation after receiving information that 33-year-old Kayla Nation was allegedly selling meth.
Troopers gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant.
A search of her apartment led authorities to find a small amount of meth, a digital scale, a glass meth pipe, and assorted Ziploc baggies.
We’re told two of her children were inside the apartment when authorities arrived. Two more of Nation’s children arrived after school let out and the Department of Child Services released Nation’s four children to another member of the family.
