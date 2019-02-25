Driver arrested after hit and run with BAC 4x legal limit, police say

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she got caught driving drunk.
Police say they pulled over 55-year-old Sherry Browder around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Country Lane and Squire Lane. They say she was driving without headlights and drove over a curb.
Officers say Browder admitted to drinking. Field sobriety tests were stopped, because police say she was too intoxicated to complete them safely.
They say Browder was abusive to officers and threatened them several times.
Police say they found out she had been involved in a hit an run crash at Green River and Morgan before the traffic stop. They say she rear ended a 21-year-old victim, then took off.
At the hospital, police say Browder’s BAC tested .333, which is more than four time the legal limit.
Browder is charged with Intimidation threat, OMVWI with prior conviction, OMVWI, OMVWI with a BAC of .15 of more, and hit and run.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.