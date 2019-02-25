Daviess and Henderson Co. dance teams win at national competition in Florida

Daviess Co. Dance team's winning performance in Florida
By Jill Lyman | February 25, 2019 at 5:28 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:28 PM

FLORIDA (WFIE) - Two Tri-State dance teams are bringing home national titles.

Daviess County won first place in small varsity hip hop finals. Here’s a look at their performance:

The group had a nice surprise as they were practicing one day. Country star Brad Paisley walked by.

Brad Paisley walks by Daviess Co. dance team practice

The team will be back in Daviess County Monday evening.

The Henderson County team also took home a first place. They won in the Game Day division.

Supporters will be in the gym tonight to welcome them home.

We’ll update this story.

