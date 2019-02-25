Daviess and Henderson Co. dance teams win at national competition in Florida

FLORIDA (WFIE) - Two Tri-State dance teams are bringing home national titles.
Daviess County won first place in small varsity hip hop finals. Here’s a look at their performance:
The group had a nice surprise as they were practicing one day. Country star Brad Paisley walked by.
The team will be back in Daviess County Monday evening.
The Henderson County team also took home a first place. They won in the Game Day division.
Supporters will be in the gym tonight to welcome them home.
We’ll update this story.
