Croner Dominant, as Aces Baseball Earns Doubleheader Split

On the hill, Croner would give way to freshman right-hander Shane Gray in the seventh, who struck out the first two batters he faced, on his way to a shut out frame. However, Little Rock would finally get on the board in the eighth, as Ryan Benavides tagged the newcomer for a solo home run to right, cutting the UE lead to 3-1. That would be Gray’s lone mistake, as he would get out of the eighth without any more damage.