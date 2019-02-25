Croner Dominant, as Aces Baseball Earns Doubleheader Split

LITTLE ROCK, AR (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team rode a strong starting performance from junior left-hander Nathan Croner to bounce back from a heart breaking loss earlier in the day, to beat Little Rock 3-1, Sunday evening.
“Great bounce back win after a tough loss,” said University of Evansville head coach Wes Carroll. “Nate Croner did an outstanding job shutting down their momentum in a doubleheader. Rubber match tomorrow is a big game early in the season.”
After blowing a late four-run lead in game one of their doubleheader, the Aces sent out the southpaw, and Croner (1-1) delivered, tossing six innings of shutout work, striking out four while scattering four hits.
At the plate, Evansville broke through at the plate in the fourth inning. Junior outfielder Troy Beilsmith led off the inning with a walk, followed by senior outfielder Nate Reeder, who delivered a double to right. Then, with two aboard, freshman second baseman Danny Borgstrom lifted a sacrifice fly to left, bringing in Beilsmith from third. Next, Tanner Craig lifted a single to left, tallying Reeder for an insurance run, making it 2-0 Aces.
In the fifth frame, Evansville would add to their pad, as senior third baseman Sam Troyer followed up a Craig Shepherd walk with a double to left-center, scoring the junior shortstop from first, making it 3-0 Aces.
On the hill, Croner would give way to freshman right-hander Shane Gray in the seventh, who struck out the first two batters he faced, on his way to a shut out frame. However, Little Rock would finally get on the board in the eighth, as Ryan Benavides tagged the newcomer for a solo home run to right, cutting the UE lead to 3-1. That would be Gray’s lone mistake, as he would get out of the eighth without any more damage.
In the final frame, senior right-hander Austin Allinger closed out the Trojans for the save.The victory ups Evansville’s record to 2-4 on the season, while Little Rock falls to 1-5. The series wraps up Monday afternoon at Hogan Field. First pitch is at 1 pm.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.