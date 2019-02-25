County commissioners working to get jail survey after inmate files lawsuit

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - A 14 news update on a lawsuit filed on behalf of an inmate against the Gibson County Sheriff and jail.
The lawsuit claims the jail is overcrowded and understaffed.
On Monday, we talked to Sheriff Tim Bottoms. He says he is aware of the issues and has been working with county commissioners in hopes of fixing the problem.
County commissioners are now in the process of hiring a company to do a jail survey, which will cost about $10,000 and take about six months to get he results.
