Councilman Elpers reports threatening messages to police

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville City Council Member says he received threats on social media after he came out against this weekend’s Drag Queen Story Hour at the North Park Library.
Councilmen Justin Elpers has been very transparent about not wanting the controversial drag queen story hour to take place, which results in messages threatening his well being. Despite those threats, Elpers showed up to protest the event Saturday.
According to the police report, these threats are from one of Elpers old classmates.
Elpers told police the suspect left several comments on his social media account expressing his desire to harm him because of his political views. Elpers says the messages started two months ago as name calling, but as time went on they became violent.
“The person said I need to change my ways or I’m looking to get into a world of hurt," Elpers explains. "The other recent threat was the person wants to meet me face to face and schedule a throw down and that person was waiting for an answer from me which I never responded.”
Elpers says no more threats have shown up since the event. He hopes incidents like this don’t discourage others from speaking their minds or running for office.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.