Bright Skies Start The Week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After all the rain on Saturday and last week, sunshine will be recorded for a second straight day. Less windy under clear skies as high temps reach the lower to mid-40’s. Clear skies tonight as low temps drop into the upper 20’s. After early frost on Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer with temps climbing into the mid-50’s behind southerly winds.
The warmer and drier weather will continue into Wednesday with above normal temperatures in the upper 50′s, but clouds thicken up late in the day. Rain chances increase Thursday but high temps will drop into the upper 40’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.