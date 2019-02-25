Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here are the nominees for this week’s Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Branson Combs - Memorial - 15 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds
- Khristian Lander - Reitz - 25 points, 5-8 on 3PT
- Stephan Wilkerson - Princeton - 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
- Darrion Wimsatt - Owensboro - 19 points to help the Red Evils capture the district title
Voting is exclusively available on the 14 Sports App.
This week’s winner will be announced on 14 News at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
