Aces Baseball Falls Victim to Late Inning Rally, in First Game of DH

However, in the top of the second, the Evansville bats ignited. After Troy Beilsmith got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, freshman designated hitter A.J. Fritz sent a single to second, however an error allows Fritz to make it to second, allowing Beilsmith to tally the go-ahead run. A single by sophomore first baseman Tanner Craig would load up the bases, then a Kenton Crews sacrifice fly would bring in Fritz to make it 3-1 Aces. Senior third baseman Sam Troyer would follow that up by hustling out an infield single, scoring Danny Borgstrom, pushing the UE lead to 4-1. Junior shortstop Craig Shepherd would cap the rally with an RBI single to center, driving in Craig, giving Evansville a 5-1 advantage.