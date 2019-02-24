USI Softball Rallies for Two Wins, Saturday

USI 15, Northwood (1-3) 9: In danger of being run ruled and down to their final three outs, the Eagles erupted for 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning to not only extend the game, but take a four-run advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth.Northwood scored four runs in the top of the first and four more in the second to grab a commanding 8-0 lead. USI, meanwhile, struggled to get any offense going as it had just three hits through four innings before going into the fifth inning in need of a run just to keep the game alive.Barr’s triple to begin the fifth ignited the Eagles’ offense, which sent 17 batters to the plate. USI racked up eight hits and got RBIs from six different players, including three from Mueller and two apiece from Schubert, senior outfielder/pitcher Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) and freshman pitcher Elissa Brown (Brownsburg, Indiana).Leonhardt also had an RBI in the inning, as did senior second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) and sophomore outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana).After a Northwood run in the bottom of the fifth cut the Eagles’ cushion to three runs, Barr answered with a two-run home run in the sixth to steal any momentum away from the Timberwolves. Junior shortstop Taylor Ricketts(Georgetown, Kentucky) capped off USI’s score-fest with an RBI-double in the seventh.Brown (1-1) earned her first collegiate win in the circle after holding the Timberwolves to just one run off four hits in two innings of work. Leonhardt (1) came in to earn her first save of the year as she held Northwood to just one hit throughout three scoreless innings.