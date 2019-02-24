Sunny skies to start the week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It has been a very breezy day across the Tri-State, but it sure was nice to see some sunshine! The good news is the sunny skies will be sticking with us for a couple more days, providing a much-needed break from the rain.
Tonight will be clear but cold with low temperatures in the mid 20s and wind chill values in the upper teens. We have wall-to-wall sunshine on tap for Monday with high temperatures in the low 40s.
The winds will begin to let up tonight and will continue to calm throughout the day on Monday before shifting direction and bringing warmer air up from the south-southeast as we head into Tuesday.
Our skies will remain mostly sunny on Tuesday, but that shift in our wind direction will make about a 10° difference in our temperatures, bringing our highs into the low 50s that afternoon.
The milder weather will continue into Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, but clouds will begin to increase Wednesday, and there is a slight chance we could see a few light showers that evening.
Our rain chances increase Thursday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. It looks like it will be mainly rain, but some light wintry mix may be Thursday morning.
Scattered showers will continue into Friday, and we may even get a few rumbles of thunder. As that system moves out, temperatures will drop, and we may see a brief change over to snow early Saturday morning. Next weekend looks mostly dry but much colder with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and upper 20s Sunday.
