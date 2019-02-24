Lincoln Trail Softball Player Killed in Car Accident

CLARK CO., IL (WFIE) - An accident Saturday morning along Illinois Route 1 has taken the life of a Lincoln Trail student-athlete, Audria Truelove.
At 8:30 this morning, Clark County Sheriff’s officials, Illinois State Police and other agencies were called to Illinois Route 1 south of Ernst Road, for an accident involving a semi and a passenger car. Initial reports state that a vehicle was on fire and that there was entrapment.
Truelove was a freshman, and a member of the Lincoln Trail softball team. After the school found out about the accident, Lincoln Trail’s basketball game against Wabash Valley College was postponed to next Saturday.
Lincoln Trail College President Dr. Ryan Gower released this statement:
It is with great sadness that we must share with you that the Lincoln Trail College family lost one of our members today – Audria Truelove. The college has made grief counseling available to our student athletes through the Highland Church of Christ and First United Methodist Church. Counseling services will also be available on campus on Monday for students, faculty & staff. Our thoughts are with all those impacted – Audria’s teammates, her classmates and instructors, and most especially her family.
