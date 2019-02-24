Lincoln Trail Softball Player Killed in Car Accident

It is with great sadness that we must share with you that the Lincoln Trail College family lost one of our members today – Audria Truelove. The college has made grief counseling available to our student athletes through the Highland Church of Christ and First United Methodist Church. Counseling services will also be available on campus on Monday for students, faculty & staff. Our thoughts are with all those impacted – Audria’s teammates, her classmates and instructors, and most especially her family.