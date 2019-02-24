King Rolls in 200m Breaststroke as IU Swim & Dive Wins Big Ten Championship

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WFIE) - The No. 17-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team captured the program’s sixth Big Ten Championship on Saturday night at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana captured the team’s first league crown for the first time in 2011 with a total score of 1,386.5 points. No. 2-ranked Michigan finished second with 1,302.5 points, while No. 22 Ohio State was third with a total of 1,162.5. The 1,386.5 points are the most for the Hoosiers in Big Ten Championships history.
Over the course of the 2019 Big Ten Women’s Championships, the Hoosiers won a total of 14 medals – seven gold, one silver and six bronze. Earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors for the Hoosiers were Bailey Andison, Christine Jensen, Lilly King, Shelby Koontz, Jessica Parratto and Morgan Scott.
Indiana’s Lilly King made even more history on Saturday night, becoming the first woman in conference history to win the Big Ten title in the 200 breaststroke four-straight seasons, winning with a NCAA A cut time of 2:05.14.
King, who won four titles this week with the Hoosiers, finishes her Big Ten career as a 16-time conference champion and is the only woman in league history to win eight breaststroke titles.
Also in the Championship Final, freshman Noelle Peplowski had a career-best performance, winning bronze with a PR of 2:07.75. Senior Bailey Andison was sixth with a personal-best time of 2:08.04, while classmate Laura Morley was eighth in 2:09.45.
Bailey Kovac led four Hoosiers in the B Final of the 200 breast, winning with a time of 2:10.66. Abby Kirkpatrick was fourth with a career-best time of 2:11.59, while Mackenzie Atencio was seventh with a PR of 2:12.30. Freshman Mackenzie Looze was eighth in a time of 2:13.33.
The Big Ten Diver of the Championships, Jessica Parratto made the most of her final home meet, winning her fourth league title in the platform dive with a CBAC pool record score of 394.40. Parratto was incredible throughout her list, scoring 84.80 on each of her final dives and no less than 72.00 on any other.
Parratto is a five-time Big Ten champion after winning gold in the 1-meter dive on Thursday. The Dover, N.H. native also took bronze in the 3-meter on Friday.
Earlier in the B Final, Taylor Carter placed seventh with a score of 249.00. Carter was a great asset for the Hoosiers this week, scoring in all three events.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the Indiana team of Morgan Scott, Christine Jensen, Shelby Koontz and Bailey Andison won the bronze with a school record and NCAA A cut time of 3:14.32.
Cassy Jernberg led a quartet of Hoosier distance swimmers in the 1,650 freestyle, winning bronze with a time of 15:57.25.
Freshman Maggie Wallace cut nearly 11 seconds off her previous career-best to take sixth place with a time of 16:08.32, while Josie Grote just missed the podium, taking ninth in a personal-best time of 16:07.10. Christin Rockway placed 12th overall with a time of 16:24.43.
Once again, freshman Morgan Scott had a clutch swim for the Hoosiers, placing fourth overall in the Championship Final of the 100 freestyle with a career-best time of 48.84.
In the B Final, Julia Wolf placed third with a personal-best mark of 49.35, while Laurel Eiber was sixth in 49.92. In the C Final, Grace Haskett was second with a time of 49.77, while Maria Paula Heitmann was eighth in 50.59.
Shelby Koontz led the Hoosiers in the 200 butterfly, placing sixth in the Championship Final with a time of 1:57.54. In the B Final, senior Christine Jensen was fifth with a mark of 1:58.37.
Over the course of the Big Ten Championships, the Hoosiers recorded some impressive accolades. Indiana broke one American record, one NCAA record, one Big Ten record, four school records, six pool records and two Big Ten Meet records.
IU also amassed nine NCAA A cuts, 85 NCAA B cuts and had 67 career-best performances.
Diver of the Championships
Jessica Parratto
First-Team All-Big Ten
Bailey Andison
Christine Jensen
Lilly King
Shelby Koontz
Jessica Parratto
Morgan Scott
Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree
Laura Morley
1,650 Freestyle
3. Cassy Jernberg – 15:57.25 (NCAA B Cut)
6. Maggie Wallace – 16:08.32 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
9. Josie Grote – 16:17.10 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
12. Christin Rockway – 16:24.43 (NCAA B Cut)
31. Anne Rouleau – 16:49.17 (Personal Best)
100 Freestyle
4. Morgan Scott – 48.84 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
11. Julia Wolf – 49.35 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
14. Laurel Eiber – 49.92
18. Grace Haskett – 49.77
24. Maria Paula Heitmann – 50.59
200 Breaststroke
1. Lilly King – 2:05.14 (NCAA A Cut)
3. Noelle Peplowski – 2:07.75 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
6. Bailey Andison – 2:08.04 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
8. Laura Morley – 2:09.45 (NCAA B Cut)
9. Bailey Kovac – 2:10.66 (NCAA B Cut)
12. Abby Kirkpatrick – 2:11.59 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
15. Mackenzie Atencio – 2:12.30 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
16. Mackenzie Looze – 2:13.33 (NCAA B Cut)
200 Butterfly
6. Shelby Koontz – 1:57.54 (NCAA B Cut)
13. Christine Jensen – 1:58.37 (NCAA B Cut)
Platform Dive
1. Jessica Parratto – 394.40 (Pool Record, NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
15. Taylor Carter – 249.00 (NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
400 Freestyle Relay
3. Morgan Scott, Christine Jensen, Shelby Koontz, Bailey Andison – 3:14.32 (School Record, NCAA A Cut)
