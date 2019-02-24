IHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving State Finals Results

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - The IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving state championships were held Friday and Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis. Carmel won the team state title. Locally, Castle finished in 14th place. Memorial finished in 39th. Below are the team results:
1. Carmel 353.5
2. Franklin Comm. 178
3.. FW Carroll 173
4. Chesterton 165.5
5. Munster 160
6. Fishers 113
7. Hamilton SE 110
8. Penn 95
9. Homestead 80
10. Lake Central 74
11. Concord 59
12. Valparaiso 58
13. Zionsville 56
14. Castle 48.5
15. Avon 46
39. Evansville Memorial 8
40. Edgewood 7
Individually, Castle’s Braden Rollins finished in 4th place, in the 50-yard freestyle, with a finals time of 20.90!
In the boys 100-yard freestyle, Castle’s Sam Titzer finished tied for 7th, with a time of 46.36.
Memorial’s Mason Miller finished in 11th place, in that same 100-yard freestyle event.
Miller also finished in 15th place, in the 100-yard backstroke, with a finals time of 51.37.
In diving, North High School’s Donnevun Banks finished 23rd, in the 1-meter diving. He narrowly missed out on getting out of the preliminaries.
