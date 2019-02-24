Gumbo Cook Off: Participants brave rain

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The rain didn’t stop the Gumbo Cook Off on Franklin on Saturday.
Over 1,000 Gumbo Bowls were sold.
Participants made their way down Franklin street in the pouring rain dodging puddles as they went to 20 different stops.
Trying over 40 recipes of gumbo, even circling back because some were too good to only get one helping.
This wasn’t the first time it’s rained during the gumbo cook off, some say this is the second time they can remember grabbing their ponchos as well as their mugs.
Participants say you just have to roll with punches because the gumbo is definitely worth it.
“There were a lot more people then I thought would turn out. especially when the rain was super hard there were people everywhere there were places to stand and get together," said Brittney Zurn.
“The building were extra warm. They were prepared everyone did a good job,” said Michael Zurn.
The gumbo cook off ended with Best Overall Gumbo going to Sportsman’s Grille & Billiards.
The 6th annual Franklin street gumbo cook off was a huge success and participants say they are ready for next year!
