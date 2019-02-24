Evansville woman arrested on meth dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Friday morning, Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Squad started an investigation after receiving information that 33-year-old Kayla Nation was allegedly selling meth from her Evansville Apartment.
The press release states that during the investigation, troopers gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant. Troopers searched Nation’s apartment in the 1400 block of Adams Avenue where two of her children and two other Evansville women were found inside.
Authorities say troopers searched the apartment, finding a small amount of meth, a digital scale, a glass meth pipe with residue, and assorted Ziploc baggies.
Two more of Nation’s children arrived after school let out and the Department of Child Services released Nation’s four children to another member of the family.
The other two women were cited for visiting a common nuisance and were released.
Nation was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail and was charged with:
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
- Neglect of a Dependent, Class 6 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony
Nation is currently being held on a $5,000 cash only bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.