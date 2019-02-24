Catholics reacts to list of accused priests after Sunday morning mass

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - On Friday, the Diocese of Evansville released the names of several priests accused of sexual abuse of minors. On Sunday, many Catholics attended mass for the first time since those names were released.
Mary Nienaber has been attending St. Benedict Cathedral since 1992. She shared her thoughts with 14 News after mass.
“My first reaction was that I was glad that I didn’t know any of those priests or had any experience with them,” said Nienaber.
Several priests have served at St. Benedict since Mary Nienabor first began attending mass there 27 years ago. She is still trying to process the long list of names.
“I guess you kind of thought that it wouldn’t be likely to happen here. But we have had such great experiences with the priests here, especially the ones that come from St. Meinrad,” said Nienaber.
Nienaber says Father Godfrey Mullen addressed the situation today during his sermon at mass, asking that parishioners pray for those effected. She plans to take his request to heart.
“I think it will help those heal, who have been effected by it. I don’t know anyone effected by it, but I do want to follow Father Godfrey and pray for those that have,” said Nienaber.
Nienaber is glad that the diocese was transparent with the names of the accused, but she also wants people to know that she has had nothing but good experiences while being a member of the church.
“So many people seem to associate it with all priests and we are just like... There are so many good priests out there. And it is good to know the ones that we have know and have trusted are not involved," said Nienaber.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.