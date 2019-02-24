Battlers Spoil Panthers Senior Day

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team suffered an 82-68 loss to Alderson Broaddus on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers put an inside-outside attack on display early, but the Battlers caught fire in the second half to complete the comeback and spoil Senior Day for the lone senior, Hunter Noffsinger.
The Battlers (12-14, 8-10 G-MAC) scored the first nine points of the game, before the Panthers (9-15, 7-11 G-MAC) got easy looks under the basket. Wesleyan out-scored AB 15-5 over the next four minutes to take their first lead of the game.
Tyler Bezold gave the Panthers 28-27 lead with six minutes left in the half and Wesleyan would not trail for the rest of the period. The Panthers started to heat-up from the perimeter as they shot 67% from the field in the first 20 minutes, building a lead as big as 39-31 after Cameron Cartwright’s three-point basket. Wesleyan would go into the locker-room with a 39-36 lead.
Zach Hopewell ignited the Panther offense to start the second half as his drained two three-point buckets to extend the lead to nine. His jumper three minutes into the frame gave Wesleyan a 12-point lead. Cartwright allowed the Panthers a 55-42 lead after another three-point bucket with 13:45 left in the game.
AB caught fire over the next seven and half minutes as the Panthers’ outside shots were not falling with regularity. The Battlers went on a 24-4 run to take a 66-59 lead. The rally ended with Coye Campbell’s three-point basket. Campbell scored five points in the first half and exploded for 19 in the second to finish with 24.
Campbell converted another three with four minutes left that extended the Battlers’ lead to 71-61. The Panthers would trail by as many as 13 points in the final five minutes and get no closer than eight points down the stretch.
Adam Goetz finished the game with 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Bezold added 11 points and five rebounds. After shooting 67% in the first half, the Panthers’ shooting percentage dropped to 35 in the second. The Battlers finished the game making half of their attempts form the field.
The Panthers will travel to Findlay, Ohio on Thursday for the final road trip of the season. Tip-off against the Oilers is scheduled for 6:30PM CT.
