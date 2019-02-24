Battlers Spoil Panthers Senior Day

Tyler Bezold gave the Panthers 28-27 lead with six minutes left in the half and Wesleyan would not trail for the rest of the period. The Panthers started to heat-up from the perimeter as they shot 67% from the field in the first 20 minutes, building a lead as big as 39-31 after Cameron Cartwright’s three-point basket. Wesleyan would go into the locker-room with a 39-36 lead.