SNAP organization responds to credible abuse list; encourages more to come forward

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A member of the Survivors Network of Abused Priests tells us he expects more victims to come forward after the Diocese of Evansville released its list of credible allegations against the clergy.
In early January, we showed you SNAP victims peacefully protesting outside of the Dioceses headquarters, calling for transparency.
SNAP member Cal Pheiffer said Friday, although they’re relieved the wait is over, they still suspect there is more to be told.
“Evansville’s list is about a fourth of the size of Louisville’s," Pheiffer said. “I don’t know why it took them so long.”
Pheiffer said after the Archdiocese of Louisville released its list two weeks ago, SNAP has seen more victims speak out in Kentucky.
“It’s been important here in Louisville," Pheiffer stated. "After the publication of credible names, more people have come forward. I would expect that in Evansville. I wish they would have come out with this earlier.”
Pheiffer said SNAP members will continue pushing for transparency. He encourages those in the Tri-State to talk to someone if they have allegations of their own to share.
“I would encourage them to come forward in a manner that’s comfortable to them," Pheiffer said. “A lot of survivors do not want to talk to someone in the church that abused them, but there are other avenues.”
Law enforcement officials urge anyone with information to contact their offices.
