Severe threats and timing for Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Windy and warm conditions on Saturday afternoon will spawn strong to severe thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes across the Tri-State. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the Tri-State in a Slight Risk for severe weather Saturday:
Damaging winds will be a concern, especially with waterlogged soil. Trees will be more easily uprooted with winds over 50 mph:
The tornado risk gets higher the farther south you go, especially into Tennessee. Still a few tornadoes may spin up along the warm front as it moves in during the early afternoon:
The models bring a line of storms in from the southwest around 2pm. Western Kentucky will see the first storms as the warm front lifts through Tennessee:
