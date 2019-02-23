Severe threats and timing for Saturday

February 23, 2019 at 7:39 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 7:45 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Windy and warm conditions on Saturday afternoon will spawn strong to severe thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes across the Tri-State. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the Tri-State in a Slight Risk for severe weather Saturday:

WFIE SPC DY 1
Damaging winds will be a concern, especially with waterlogged soil. Trees will be more easily uprooted with winds over 50 mph:

WFIE Wind
The tornado risk gets higher the farther south you go, especially into Tennessee. Still a few tornadoes may spin up along the warm front as it moves in during the early afternoon:

WFIE TOR
The models bring a line of storms in from the southwest around 2pm. Western Kentucky will see the first storms as the warm front lifts through Tennessee:

WFIE 330
