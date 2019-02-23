Severe storms, tornadoes still threat Saturday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Windy and warmer conditions on Saturday afternoon will fuel heavy rain and thunderstorms. As a warm front pushes up from the south, the stage will be set for severe storms with damaging winds and possible tornadoes. The greatest risk is for the southern half of the Tri-State. The storms will likely move in from the south and southwest from 2pm through early evening. Winds will gust up to 30 mph. Flash flood watch continues for western Kentucky where heavy rainfall is expected.