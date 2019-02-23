Severe storm threat downgraded

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - General thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds remain possible this afternoon and evening, but it looks like the severe weather threat will stay to our south.
The latest update from the SPC has downgraded most of the Tri-State to a threat for general, non-severe thunderstorms. There is still a Marginal Risk over portions of Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Daviess, Ohio and Hancock Counties as well as a Slight Risk over areas south of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
There is a Tornado Watch in effect south-southwest of the Tri-State.
And it looks like the tornado threat will be contained to those areas well to our south.
The main threat in the Tri-State is flooding. Many areas, especially in western Kentucky, have been dealing with ongoing flooding issues for weeks, and this additional rainfall will only make things worse.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect over western Kentucky until midnight tonight.
