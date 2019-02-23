Rain moves out, windy conditions move in

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Thankfully, the severe weather stayed to our south today, although flooding will remain an ongoing issue due to the additional rain we received. As the showers and storms move out, cooler and windier weather will move in.
There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most of the Tri-State from midnight tonight until noon on Sunday. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph are possible with gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph. These winds will be coming from the west, so drivers of high-profile vehicles, such as semi trucks, may have issues traveling north or south. Due to the soggy ground conditions, these winds could also topple some trees.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will clear as we head into Sunday afternoon, and we will get some much-needed sunshine. High temperatures will be fairly typical for late February in the upper 40s, but it will be breezy all day, which will make it feel a little colder.
The first couple days of the workweek also look dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s Monday and low 50s Tuesday.
Rain chances return to the forecast for the second half of the week, and some wintry weather may mix in at times, but right now it does not looks like we will see any significant snow or ice accumulation.
