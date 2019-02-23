Picture perfect: School arts fest features artistic abilities

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - It’s an opportunity for students to showcase their skills.
The Henderson County schools arts fest is taking place Saturday.
In addition to lots of displays, a dozen hands-on workshops are also planned.
The final touches were put on many pieces in Henderson County art classrooms Friday.
On Saturday, hundreds of them will put on display at the high school which were made by students from as young as 3, all the up to high school.
“We have water colors, we have acrylics, we have drawings, we have charcoal, and we have some sculptures," high school art teacher Katie Giles recalled.
Senior Dorothy Jourdan has been painting many portraits lately and is looking forward to the feedback. She’s got several pieces she’s ready to show.
“I spent probably 8 hours on the sky alone," Jourdan said while showing 14 News her favorite piece.
When a student was not able to paint the conventional way because of physical limitations, a teacher reached out to a local farmer who came up with an innovative concept which uses remote control cars to run through paint to draw shapes and lines.
Juniors Scott and Stephan decided to give it a shot.
“The remote control car goes as he’s sitting there and bounces off the wood frame and goes back and forth and creates an abstract artwork,” Giles smiled. It’s not just artwork that will be shown. Dancers, along with band, choir, and theater, will also be featured.
A dozen interactive workshops will show the tricks of the trade.
“They don’t really understand the careers outside of just creating or just playing music instruments-- they don’t really understand that,” Giles said.
The best part? It’s free to get in.
It will run from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. Saturday.
Community members will get a chance to create some of the abstract art through the remote-control cars.
A few other pieces will be auctioned off.
The show is sponsored by the School of Fine Arts foundation and Henderson Area Arts Alliance.
