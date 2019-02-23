Late comeback falls short in opening day at Carbondale

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Friday saw the University of Evansville softball team open up play in a weekend tournament in Carbondale; UE fell by a 5-0 final to begin the day against Ohio University before losing a 6-2 game against Saint Louis in the nightcap.
Evansville staged a late rally in the second game of the evening. Saint Louis struck first with four runs in the fifth inning and a single one in the sixth. UE picked up its first run in the bottom of the sixth when Toni Galas got it started with a 1-out double. After advancing to third on a ground out, she scored when Allison Daggett laced a single to left-center.
UE threatened once again in the seventh. Haley Woolf hit a leadoff single before Evansville would load the bases with one out thanks to singles from Katie McLean and Mea Adams. Eryn Gould hit a sacrifice fly to send Woolf home, but a groundout would end the game and give SLU a 6-2 win.
The offense for the Aces posted nine hits in game two, led by two hits apiece from McLean and Daggett. Emily Lockhart pitched the complete game for UE, allowing six runs with just three being earned.
In the first game of the night, the Aces took on Ohio University. The Bobcats finished with a 5-0 win while limiting the Aces to two hits. The best scoring opportunity of the game came in the first when Mea Adams reached on an error, but was caught trying to swipe second. With two outs, Eryn Gould doubled before Bailee Bostic reached on a walk, but Ohio U. got the final out to keep the game scoreless.
It remained that way until the bottom of the third when Morgan Geno hit a grand slam to make it a 4-0 game. They added another run in the fifth. Madi McCrady got the job done for OU in the circle, throwing the complete game while striking out ten. Izzy Vetter started for UE, going 4 1/3 and allowed five earned runs. Ashleigh Downing went the final 1 2/3 and did not allow a baserunner while striking out one batter. Mea Adams had the other hit for UE.
Due to the weather forecast for Saturday, teams will not take the field until Sunday morning. That is when UE faces former MVC foe Creighton in a 10 a.m. contest.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.