Late comeback falls short in opening day at Carbondale

It remained that way until the bottom of the third when Morgan Geno hit a grand slam to make it a 4-0 game. They added another run in the fifth. Madi McCrady got the job done for OU in the circle, throwing the complete game while striking out ten. Izzy Vetter started for UE, going 4 1/3 and allowed five earned runs. Ashleigh Downing went the final 1 2/3 and did not allow a baserunner while striking out one batter. Mea Adams had the other hit for UE.